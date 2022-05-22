Cathie Wood says AI could lead to 50% GDP growth within a decade

May 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKQTSLA, ROKUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor32 Comments

Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami

Marco Bello/Getty Images News

ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood says that artificial intelligence could mean unheard of economic growth in as little as six years.

"@ARKInvest must share more of our research about #artificialgeneralintelligence (AGI) and how it is likely to transform the way the world works," Wood tweeted. "Within 6-12 years, breakthroughs in AGI could a accelerate growth in GDP from 3-5% per year to 30-50% per year. New DNA will win!"

She quote tweeted a post by ARK Director of Research Brett Winton.

"(You) are distracted by noise ... over the past 2 months, the estimated time to Artificial General Intelligence has fallen by between 60 and 70% (find me a chart that is more macro-economically meaningful than this one; I’ll wait)," Winton tweeted. (Chart at bottom.)

"You could reasonably conclude that these revisions in estimated time to AI imply a change in the net present value of real GDP of ~100x (at a 10% discount rate.)," he added. "See for example, this paper, which finds that the introduction of AGI would lead to a GDP doubling time of ~2 years as compared to 16 ex- ante."

Wood's funds have suffered heavy losses this year, with the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) down 50% and the ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) off 34%.

Roku (ROKU) replaced Tesla (TSLA) as Cathie Wood's top holding last week.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.