Broadcom said in talks to purchase VMware (update)

May 22, 2022 9:33 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGODELL, QCOMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor14 Comments

Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Update 9:33pm: Adds details about potential deal.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is said in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
  • Talks are ongoing and could still fall apart, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. The companies are discussing a cash and stock deal and an agreement may come soon, according to a WSJ report.
  • VMWware (VMW) has a market cap of about $40 billion, while Broadcom (AVGO) has a market cap of $223 billion.
  • Broadcom (AVGO) attempted to purchase chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) for more than $100 billion in 2017, though withdrew its bid in 2018 after the deal was blocked by the Trump administration on national security concerns.
  • Dell Technologies (DELL) completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership in VMware (VMW) in November. VMware (VMW) distributed a special cash dividend of $11.5B to its VMware shareholders, including Dell, which received $9.3B.
  • VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report Q1 results on Thursday, while Broadcom (AVGO) is set to release its results on June 2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.