Broadcom said in talks to purchase VMware (update)
May 22, 2022 9:33 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGODELL, QCOM
- Update 9:33pm: Adds details about potential deal.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is said in talks to acquire cloud-computing company VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
- Talks are ongoing and could still fall apart, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. The companies are discussing a cash and stock deal and an agreement may come soon, according to a WSJ report.
- VMWware (VMW) has a market cap of about $40 billion, while Broadcom (AVGO) has a market cap of $223 billion.
- Broadcom (AVGO) attempted to purchase chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) for more than $100 billion in 2017, though withdrew its bid in 2018 after the deal was blocked by the Trump administration on national security concerns.
- Dell Technologies (DELL) completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership in VMware (VMW) in November. VMware (VMW) distributed a special cash dividend of $11.5B to its VMware shareholders, including Dell, which received $9.3B.
- VMware (VMW) is scheduled to report Q1 results on Thursday, while Broadcom (AVGO) is set to release its results on June 2.