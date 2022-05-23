Resolute Forest announces ratification of four-year collective pact
May 23, 2022 12:50 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) notifies ratification of a four-year collective pact by Unifor union members at seven of the company's pulp and paper mills in Canada, following an agreement-in-principle reached on May 15.
- The collective agreements cover ~700 hourly employees represented by Unifor at Resolute's Dolbeau; Gatineau; Kenogami; Saint-Felicien and currently indefinitely idled Amos and Baie-Comeau pulp and paper facilities in Quebec; and the Thunder Bay operation in Ontario.
- The seven mills account for about 50% of the company's total pulp and paper production capacity.