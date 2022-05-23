Asia-Pacific markets mixed as global concerns continued to plague investors

Japan +0.58%.

China -0.49%.

Hong Kong -1.94%

Australia -0.07%.

India +0.50%.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 briefly fell into bear market territory during Friday’s session, but recovered slightly to close almost flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.77 points to 31,261.90 after reversing losses of more than 600 points. The Nasdaq Composite is already deep in bear market territory, 30% off its highs, and fell 0.3% on Friday.

Its a big week for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - 50bp interest rate hike coming.

Oil futures rose in Asia’s morning trade. U.S. crude rose 0.57% to $110.91 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.75% to $113.39.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.64%; S&P 500 +0.89%; Nasdaq +1.10%.