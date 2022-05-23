Kala Pharmaceuticals plans to sell EYSUVIS and INVELTYS to Alcon
May 23, 2022 2:08 AM ETKala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) has entered into a definitive pact to sell its commercial portfolio and related intellectual property assets to Alcon, which includes EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, and INVELTYS for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
- Per the terms of pact, Kala will receive $60M in upfront payment; and eligible to receive additional sales-based milestone payments.
- The company will focus resources on Phase 2/3 trial of KPI-012 for orphan disease persistent corneal epithelial defect.
- Kala expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2022.