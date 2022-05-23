Durango Resources to raise C$515K through units offering
May 23, 2022 2:58 AM ETDurango Resources Inc. (ATOXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Durango Resources (OTCQB:ATOXF) notifies that the company intends to undertake a non-brokered flow-through private placement of 6,058,823 units at a price of C$0.085/unit for expected gross proceeds of C$515K.
- Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of C$0.10 for a term of two years.
- The proceeds will be used for exploration activity on the company’s 100 per-cent owned Discovery Property located in the Abitibi greenstone belt near Chibougamau, Québec.
- All shares issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day after closing of the offering.