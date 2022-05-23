BP, Rio Tinto to work on biofuel trial to brake emissions from Rio's Marine Fleet

May 23, 2022 4:05 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), RTNTF, RTPPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • The British oil-and-gas major Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BP PLC have agreed to work together on a one-year biofuel trial to limit emissions from Rio Tinto's marine fleet.

  • BP will supply Rio Tinto with marine biofuel to be trialed on the Rio Tinto’s RTM Tasman vessel on a mix of trans-Atlantic and Atlantic-Pacific routes.

  • This will be one of the longest-duration marine biofuel trials to date.

  • In wake of a successful journey on the same vessel after it refueled with biofuel in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in March 2022. This biofuel can reduce carbon emissions by up to 26% compared with standard marine fuel oil.

  • "A longer-duration trial will provide important information on the potential role and wide scale use of biofuels, and aligns with our goals to reduce marine emissions across our value chain and support efforts to decarbonize the maritime industry," Laure Baratgin, head of commercial operations at Rio Tinto, said.

