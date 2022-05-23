European stocks climb despite fears for global growth
May 23, 2022 4:31 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London +0.69%.
- Germany +0.84%. Germany May Ifo business climate index 93.0 vs 91.4 expected.
- France +0.26%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.59% in early trade, with basic resources adding to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
- UK Rightmove house prices for may +2.1% m/m (prior +1.6+%).
- In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.82%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.96%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.91%.
- European futures higher. FTSE +0.76%; CAC +0.51%; DAX +0.54% and EURO STOXX +0.36%.