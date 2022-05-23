AstraZeneca's COVID Vaxzevria gets approval in EU as booster dose
May 23, 2022 4:39 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicine Agency granted approval to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria for use as a third dose booster shot in adults in the EU.
- The approval follows recommendation by the EMA's the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to greenlight the vaccine booster last week.
- The British pharma giant said that Vaxzevria can now be used as a third dose booster in people previously given a primary vaccine schedule of either Vaxzevria or an EU-approved mRNA COVID vaccine.
- AstraZeneca (AZN) noted that Vaxzevria is already authorized as a booster for people who had previously received Vaxevria as primary vaccine in the U.K., and certain countries in Asia and Latin America.
- Vaxzevria generated ~$1.15B in revenue in Q1 for the company.