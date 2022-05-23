Niu Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.06, revenue of $90.78M; issues Q2 revenue guidance

May 23, 2022 4:43 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Niu Technologies press release (NASDAQ:NIU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06.
  • Revenue of $90.78M (+5.1% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin was 19.1%, compared with 23.8% in the first quarter of last year.
  • The number of e-scooters sold reached 163,659, up 9.4% year over year.
  • The number of franchised stores in China was 3,248 as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 140 from December 31, 2021.
  • In light of the current market conditions, including the on-going COVID resurgence in China, NIU expects its revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be in the range of RMB 803M (representing a year-over-year decrease of 15%) to RMB 945M (representing no year-over-year change). 
