Ascendis, Visen' TransCon hGH meets main goal in growth hormone deficiency China trial in children

May 23, 2022 5:20 AM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Visen Pharmaceuticals' lonapegsomatropin (TransCon hGH) showed to be better than a daily human growth hormone (hGH) in a phase 3 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in China.
  • "The trial met its primary objective, demonstrating that lonapegsomatropin was observed to be non-inferior and, additionally, superior to the daily growth hormone on the primary endpoint of annualized height velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks," said Pony LU, CEO and board member, Visen.
  • Visen said the once-weekly administered lonapegsomatropin was well-tolerated and with comparable safety to daily growth hormone.
  • In addition, the safety profile of lonapegsomatropin in Chinese children with GHD was consistent with global data reported previously.
  • Visen plans to submit the data as part of its biologic license application to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) when all preparation works are completed.
  • Visen has exclusive rights to develop, make and sell lonapegsomatropin in Greater China, while the drug is globally developed by Ascendis.
  • Lonapegsomatropin is approved in U.S., where it is sold as Skytrofa, and in the EU, as TransCon hGH, to treat certain children with GHD.
