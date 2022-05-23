S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures rise as buyers battle the bear

Stock index futures point to a higher open to kick off the week Monday after the broader market flirted with a bear market close on Friday.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.6%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.3% are higher.

Sentiment got a boost after President Joe Biden said he would consider lifting tariffs on China.

Late buying in the previous session helped the S&P 500 avoid a 20% closing drop from its January high. But there are still concerns about what can prop up the major averages as the Fed tightening cycle has yet to even kick into high gear.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 2.82%. The 2-year is up 3 basis points to 2.61%.

"What investors are buying or selling tells us a lot about sentiment and is a concrete measure, amongst many expectations-only surveys, of what is really going on," eToro strategist Ben Laidler said. "Analyzing US exchange traded fund and mutual fund flows shows outflows across all major asset classes, as investors turn cautious, stockpile cash, and potentially use to support daily consumption."

"Bank deposits have risen $100 billion," he added. "Bond outflows have led and there has been a relative preference for commodities, international equities, and US large caps - in that order."

See the stocks Citi recommends for this pullback.