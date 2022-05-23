Ideanomics forges charging & energy solutions deal with Coast Counties Peterbilt
May 23, 2022 5:28 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)ZEVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) has forged a charging and energy solutions deal with Californian truck/trailer dealership Coast Counties Peterbilt.
- The EV company has been selected as an implementation partner through the GridMarket platform.
- The agreement includes a power purchase agreement (PPA) and a charging-as-a-service component, and will see Ideanomics Energy, a newly-created energy division, deploy DC fast charger, renewable energy generation, and storage at four Coast Counties Peterbilt dealerships in California.
- Additionally, the division will provide its management software to ensure high utilization and cost optimization. This turnkey solution will be offered to Coast Counties Peterbilt at a pre-agreed monthly amount.