A day doesn't go by without Elon Musk making headlines, especially in recent weeks. His space venture called SpaceX (SPACE) is looking to bring in up to $1.7B in new capital, at a price of $70 per share, according to a company-wide email obtained by CNBC. That would boost its valuation to $127B, making it the second largest startup in the world behind China's Bytedance, which owns popular video-sharing app Tiktok.

Bigger picture: Private SpaceX (SPACE) shares were last valued at $56 per share in February following a 10-for-1 split. The new valuation of $70 would represent a 25% increase in share price as the firm works on two capital-intensive projects. It's next generation rocket Starship hopes to take the first humans to Mars, while its global satellite internet network Starlink (STRLK) recently gained publicity after being deployed in Ukraine.

SpaceX (SPACE) is also conducting a secondary sale to company insiders and existing shareholders for up to $750M in common stock. Don't forget that Elon Musk had also been raising serious capital to fund his takeover of Twitter, before saying it could not move forward until there is "transparency over bots and fake accounts." Meanwhile, Tesla shares have lost nearly half their market value after tumbling from an all-time high of $1,243 seen back in November.

Ready for liftoff: The space industry is on its way to achieve $1T in revenue by 2040, according to Citigroup, after reaching $424B in 2020 and expanding 70% since 2010. "Fundamentally, with the new generation of space being driven by the commercial sector, the launch industry is seeing a secular shift from being largely cost-plus pricing-based to being value-based in order to open up new markets and maximize profitability. Previously, the launch market had a limited number of government-supported companies that were concerned more with military capability and creating revenue and jobs than with increasing operational efficiency."