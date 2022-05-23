Daimler Truck acquires a stake in German high-tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG
May 23, 2022 6:22 AM ETDaimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) acquires a stake in high-tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG as a part of a capital increase amounting to approximately 10% of the share capital.
- The capital increase excluded shareholders' subscription rights and is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.
- Both the companies have signed a cooperation agreement on a strategic partnership to establish a pilot line for the production of lithium-ion battery cells and the assembly of batteries at Daimler Truck's Mannheim location as a first step.
- The proceeds of the capital increase in the amount of €30.6M will be used to finance Manz AG's further growth.
- Yaris Pürsün, Head of Global Production of Powertrain Components for Daimler Truck: "Our InnoLabs are working on the further development of the drive systems of the future: from prototyping to preparing for possible series production. With this partnership we will create benchmark solutions for the production of battery electric drive technologies in Europe. Our goal here is to be pioneers in the commercial vehicle industry and offer competitively differentiated solutions for our customers."