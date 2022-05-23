AbbVie's Rinvoq gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in ulcerative colitis

May 23, 2022

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded use approval of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to treat adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
  • UC is an inflammatory bowel disease which usually begins in the rectum and lower colon.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from three phase 3 studies: two for induction — U-ACHIEVE induction and U-ACCOMPLISH; and one for maintenance — U-ACHIEVE maintenance.
  • The company expects European Commission (EC) decision in the third quarter.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) noted that if approved by the EC, this would be upadacitinib's fifth therapeutic indication in the EU.
  • Rinvoq is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis (eczema).
