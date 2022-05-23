Halliburton, Aker to co-develop field development planning software

May 23, 2022 6:29 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Norwegian oil and gas explorer Aker BP have collaborated to develop next generation field development planning software.
  • The collaboration will deliver a new cloud-based field development planning (FDP) and also expands the scope of Digital Well Program, a DecisionSpace 365 open architecture cloud application.
  • FDP will be built on the OSDUTM Data Platform and convert the manual collation of field development data iinto an automated, efficient and auditable process.
  • Jeff Miller, Halliburton Chairman and CEO, said: "FDP creates a holistic view of field development and well construction, which will allow Aker BP to make more informed and expediated subsurface and reservoir/production decisions to optimize its investment and maximize the return on its assets."
