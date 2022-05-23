KBR secures $44M Air Force contract
May 23, 2022 6:37 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a $44M task order to protect US Air Force systems and software to identify, mitigate, and eliminate vulnerabilities and protect systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification or destruction.
- Under the five-year task order, KBR will perform research, analysis, and assessments for the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate or AFLCMC, Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate to reduce the residual risk to operating USAF systems and software.
- KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract, or MAC, vehicle.
- The DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center.