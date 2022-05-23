Immunovia gets permits in Maryland, Pennsylvania for pancreatic cancer test
May 23, 2022 6:39 AM ETImmunovia AB (publ) (IMMVF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Immunovia (OTCPK:IMMVF) said the Pennsylvania and Maryland Departments of Health granted its U.S. subsidiary clinical laboratory permits, allowing physicians in the two states to order its pancreatic cancer detection test IMMray PanCan-d test for their patients.
- "We are very happy that these physicians can now utilize IMMray™ PanCan-d to detect pancreatic cancer in at-risk patients at stages 1 and 2. With these permits, we are now able to offer IMMray PanCan-d in 48 states," says Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia Inc., the U.S. unit of Immunovia.