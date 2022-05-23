Immunovia gets permits in Maryland, Pennsylvania for pancreatic cancer test

May 23, 2022 6:39 AM ETImmunovia AB (publ) (IMMVF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immunovia (OTCPK:IMMVFsaid the Pennsylvania and Maryland Departments of Health granted its U.S. subsidiary clinical laboratory permits, allowing physicians in the two states to order its pancreatic cancer detection test IMMray PanCan-d test for their patients.
  • "We are very happy that these physicians can now utilize IMMray™ PanCan-d to detect pancreatic cancer in at-risk patients at stages 1 and 2. With these permits, we are now able to offer IMMray PanCan-d in 48 states," says Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia Inc., the U.S. unit of Immunovia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.