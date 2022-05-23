Shauneen Bruder is the new chairperson at the Canadian National Railway
May 23, 2022 6:38 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) announced Shauneen Bruder was unanimously elected by the board of directors as board chair.
- Ms. Bruder joined the company's board in 2017.
- Ms. Bruder was, until her retirement on October 31, 2019, the executive VP, operations at the Royal Bank of Canada
- "I am honoured to become the Chair of the CN Board of Directors. I would like to thank Robert Pace for his leadership over many years and wish him the best as he retires from the Board. I am also pleased to welcome David Freeman, Robert Knight, and Susan C. Jones to the Board. They bring to their roles a deep expertise in transportation, operations and executive leadership which will be an asset as CN continues its journey to become the unquestioned leader among North American railways. The newly elected board and I very much look forward to working with our new CEO, Tracy Robinson." said Shauneen Bruder, chair of the board.
- Press release