Nemaura Medical secures $5M in non-dilutive funding
May 23, 2022 6:45 AM ETNemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) has strengthened its balance sheet with a $5M non-dilutive funding, secured though a clean debt facility with no warrants or convertible elements.
- As part of the current financing, existing debt repayments have been deferred for nine months.
- Nemaura had a cash position of $17.7M as of the end of March 2022, with current cash burn rate from business operations of ~$1.65M per quarter.
- Over the next six months, the medical technology company expects commercialization to ramp up and initiate multiple large-scale partnerships.
- Nemaura (NMRD) also anticipates further purchase orders in the near term and start generating revenues from its metabolic health program over the coming months.