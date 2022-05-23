Nemaura Medical secures $5M in non-dilutive funding

May 23, 2022 6:45 AM ETNemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) has strengthened its balance sheet with a $5M non-dilutive funding, secured though a clean debt facility with no warrants or convertible elements.
  • As part of the current financing, existing debt repayments have been deferred for nine months.
  • Nemaura had a cash position of $17.7M as of the end of March 2022, with current cash burn rate from business operations of ~$1.65M per quarter.
  • Over the next six months, the medical technology company expects commercialization to ramp up and initiate multiple large-scale partnerships.
  • Nemaura (NMRD) also anticipates further purchase orders in the near term and start generating revenues from its metabolic health program over the coming months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.