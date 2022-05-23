Ocugen gains as FDA lifts clinical hold on trial for COVID-19 shot
May 23, 2022 6:46 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of the development-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) have added ~7% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its Phase 2/3 clinical trial for COVID-19 shot, Covaxin.
- Covaxin, being studied by Ocugen (OCGN) as OCU-002 for the U.S. market, is an inactivated form of COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
- With the FDA clearance, Ocugen (OCGN) targets an immediate resumption of the trial.
- “Ocugen will now work with study sites to fully resume this clinical development program immediately,” Chief Executive Shankar Musunuri remarked.
- The Malvern, Pa.-based company holds commercialization rights for Covaxin across all of North America.