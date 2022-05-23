Cautious guidance from Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is curtailing upside movement for shares on Monday.

The Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer reported a lighter loss than anticipated in the first quarter while driving an 152.6% revenue increase from the prior year, also besting analyst expectations. Additionally, despite government restrictions reining in deliveries, 34,561 vehicles were delivered in the first quarter. That figure represented an 159% acceleration from 13,340 autos delivered in the prior year.

“Demand for our high-quality EV products was robust and our proprietary suite of technologies continue to lead the industry,” CEO He Xiaopeng said. “Superior in-house technology development capability and proactive supply chain management enabled us to address supply chain challenges more efficiently. We remain confident in expanding our market share despite the impact of semiconductor shortage and COVID-19.”

However, the automaker offered disappointing guidance after the earnings beat, which appeared to temper enthusiasm in pre-market hours.

The company now expects deliveries to fall between 31,000 and 34,000 for the second quarter, a contraction from the first quarter. Total deliveries reached 9,002 vehicles in April, faring comparatively well amid lockdown impacts but nonetheless falling below estimates.

Total revenue expectations between RMB6.8 billion ($1.02 billion) and RMB7.5 billion ($1.12 billion) also represented a slight pullback from the first quarter and were viewed as a sign of caution for the months of May and June.

Shares fell about 4% in pre-market trading on Monday.

Of course, as with nearly all China-linked stocks, geopolitical uncertainty (especially with regard to Taiwan) and delisting risks play a part.