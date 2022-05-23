DraftKings attracts analyst love after recent sell-off

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is being sized up with the stock down 49% YTD and 78% off from its all-time high.

DKNG pushed off its lows last week after the management said it remains confident in hitting near-term EBITDA targets and sees transitioning to EBITDA profitability in Q4 of 2023. The sports betting giant juggernaut is confident that it can reach profitability without more capital raises even in a worst case scenario.

DraftKings (DKNG) is still well liked on Wall Street. Morgan Stanley has DKNG slotted as a top pick based on a forecast for the legal US sports betting & iGaming market to increase to $21B in 2025 from under $1.5B in 2019. Analyst Thomas Allen and team forecast DKNG to hold a market share of 24% in online sports betting and 21% in iGaming in 2025. The current valuation of ~7x 2025 EBITDA is said to not reflect long-term margins or growth.

Jefferies is also bullish on DKNG ahead of investor meetings with the company this week. The recent closing of the Golden Nugget acquisition and the opportunities it presents is expected be a key discussion point. "Our view is that the company has more than ample cash to enter continue progressing in its current market strategies as well as entering new markets such as CA should it legalize," updated analyst David Katz.

Roundhill Investments is also constructive on DraftKings (DKNG). Will Hershey stated that if DraftKings (DKNG) hits its targets, the current enterprise value of $6B on DKNG may prove to be an attractive entry point for long-term investors willing to take on a bit of risk.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 0.71% in premarket trading.

