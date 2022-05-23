EA looks for takeover or merger deals, say reports

May 23, 2022 6:57 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Multiple news reports suggest that Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is looking for a deal to merger with an entertainment conglomerate or be taken over by one.
  • The company has reportedly been in talks with companies such as Comcast affiliate NBCUniversal and other major tech companies.
  • One report claims that a merger deal with NBCUniversal fell through, but EA remains committed to close a sale or takeover and is in discussions with other companies such as Disney (DIS) , Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).
  • EA is looking for a deal in which Wilson would stay on as CEO of the combined company.
  • The failed deal with NBCUniversal would have seen EA CEO Andrew Wilson remain in charge of the gaming company. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reportedly proposed a merger in which he would stay in control while Wilson would head a bigger company.
  • EA's most recent quarter showed stronger profitability despite low bookings guidance. Its Q4 performance narrowly missed bookings forecasts but wrapped up a record year where it grew them at 20%-plus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.