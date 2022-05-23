EA looks for takeover or merger deals, say reports
May 23, 2022 6:57 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Multiple news reports suggest that Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is looking for a deal to merger with an entertainment conglomerate or be taken over by one.
- The company has reportedly been in talks with companies such as Comcast affiliate NBCUniversal and other major tech companies.
- One report claims that a merger deal with NBCUniversal fell through, but EA remains committed to close a sale or takeover and is in discussions with other companies such as Disney (DIS) , Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).
- EA is looking for a deal in which Wilson would stay on as CEO of the combined company.
- The failed deal with NBCUniversal would have seen EA CEO Andrew Wilson remain in charge of the gaming company. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts reportedly proposed a merger in which he would stay in control while Wilson would head a bigger company.
- EA's most recent quarter showed stronger profitability despite low bookings guidance. Its Q4 performance narrowly missed bookings forecasts but wrapped up a record year where it grew them at 20%-plus.