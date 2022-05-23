The U.S. dollar looks to have run out of steam to start the trading week as the dollar index has fallen 0.98% to the 102.13 handle.

The greenback trades lower against other major G10 currencies like the Euro, Pound, and Aussie at the start of the week as markets tilt their focus to a more risk on stance as a lighter economic calendar sits in front of markets.

Chief Global FX Strategist Kit Juckes of Societe Generale outlined in a Monday note: “I still struggle with the idea that Treasury yields or the dollar could have peaked, or for that matter that equities have found a base. Put simply, it’s too soon for markets to turn decisively and there are too many (big) tail risks out there to try and be cute and catch falling knives or perhaps-peaking-dollars."

Moreover, Societe Generale also stated within their note that what might change the fortune of the dollar, is a fresh push higher by Treasury yields ahead of the June FOMC meeting.

Looking ahead at the greater stock index picture and investors will note that futures point to a higher open to kick off the week on Monday after the broader market flirted with a bear market close on Friday.