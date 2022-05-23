Shopify defends founder share proposal
May 23, 2022 7:01 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) responded to opposition from proxy firm Glass Lewis on its plan to give CEO Tobias Lutke a special founder share that would preserve his voting power.
- The company said the founder-share proposal will provide significant benefits to Shopify’s (SHOP) shareholders by modernizing the e-commerce platform operator's governance structure and align the governance structure more closely with the company’s long-term market opportunities.
- The proposal is also noted to have strengthened the foundation for long-term stewardship by CEO Tobias Lutke by tying his voting power to his employment and economic interest in the company.
- Shopify (SHOP) is up 1.27% in premarket trading after peeling off 10% last week.