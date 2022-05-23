ImmunoGen ovarian cancer therapy undergoes FDA priority review

May 23, 2022 7:06 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The clinical-stage biotech, ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announced on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its ovarian cancer therapy mirvetuximab soravtansine under priority review.
  • With the BLA, ImmunoGen (IMGN) seeks FDA clearance for the antibody-drug conjugate as a monotherapy for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have undergone 1 to 3 systemic treatments previously.
  • The company says it is planning to build the infrastructure immediately for a commercial launch of the medication. “We are moving quickly to build out the commercial and medical infrastructure required for a successful launch and look forward to the prospect of delivering mirvetuximab soravtansine to patients later this year,” Chief Executive Mark Enyedy remarked.
  • The FDA has issued a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 28, 2022, for the BLA, which is backed by data from the pivotal Phase 3 SORAYA trial.
