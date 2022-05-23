Merck KGaA to invest ~€440M to boost manufacturing capacity in Ireland

Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) will spend ~€440M to expand its membrane and filtration manufacturing capabilities in Ireland.

The German company said the investment, which is the largest in a single site ever for Merck’s Life Science business sector, is to increase membrane manufacturing capacity in Carrigtwohill and to build a new manufacturing facility at Blarney Business Park, both in Cork, Ireland.

The company added that the expansion will will create more than 370 permanent jobs by the end of 2027.

Merck said that at Blarney Business Park it is going to build a new filtration manufacturing facility for ~€150M. The site will produce both traditional and novel treatments.

Merck added that more than €290M investment will be made in Carrigtwohill, adding a manufacturing facility for the immersion casting of membranes. These membranes support novel and gene therapies, and applications like virus sterilization.

The company noted that in 2021 it invested €36M at the same site for a second lateral flow membrane manufacturing product line.

Merck said that over the next five years, it will implement investment programs worldwide, including in Germany, China, France, Switzerland, Ireland and the U.S.

All expansion projects include targets for water consumption, waste management, and energy efficiency to support Merck meeting its goal to be climate neutral by 2040, said the company.