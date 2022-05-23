Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAY) surges in European markets Monday after Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) said it made an offer to buy all outstanding shares it does not already own for €4.06B ($4.29B), or €18.05/share.

Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF), which already holds 67% of Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY), said it will integrate the wind turbine maker, leading to cost synergies of ~€300M/year within three years, and to mid-triple-digit million euros in revenue synergies by the end of the decade.

CEO Christian Bruch said Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) must move as quickly as possible to integrate the companies, as there are "not yet clear signs of a recovery" at Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) and "multiple years" are needed to fix the problems it faces.

Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY) has reported losses and lower than expected new orders, but "management seems to have understood how to solve some key issues," SimOne Trading writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.