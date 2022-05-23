Kaman to acquire Parker-Hannifin aircraft wheel & brake division for $440M

May 23, 2022

  • Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) will acquire Parker-Hannifin’s aircraft wheel & brake division for $440M.
  • Parker is divesting aircraft wheel & brake in order to secure approval from certain governmental authorities in connection with Parker’s previously announced offer to acquire Meggitt PLC.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Kaman’s margin and cash flow within the first twelve months of closing.
  • Kaman (KAMN) intends to apply the free cash flow from the combined business to quickly deleverage the balance sheet.
  • The transaction is expected to close before year end.
  • Parker (PH) continues to expect the Meggitt acquisition to close in Q3 2022.
