EVO payments acquires North49 to deliver B2B integrated payments for Sage users
May 23, 2022 7:15 AM ETEVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) acquires a certified sage development partner, North49 Business Solutions, to provide enhanced B2B integrated payment solutions for sage customers.
- As both a Sage Authorized Partner and Sage Development Partner, North49 provides accounts receivables solutions and business automation tools to allow customers to streamline their payment workflow via certified integrations to the Sage 300 and Sage Intacct solutions.
- This acquisition expands EVO’s existing portfolio of ERP integrations to include Sage accounting software, which will enable the Company to sign new partners and merchants within the Sage ecosystem.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"North49’s leading Sage integration enhances our existing B2B payment offering, which also includes native API integrations to the Microsoft, Acumatica, Oracle, and SAP systems." said Brendan F. Tansill, EVO’s President