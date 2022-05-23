GameStop rallies after launching wallet for cryptocurrencies and NFTs
May 23, 2022 7:18 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) officially announced the launch of its digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers.
- The GameStop Wallet is described as a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that will also enable transactions on GameStop’s (GME) NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year.
- Shares of GameStop (GME) shot up 2.67% premarket on Monday to $98.21 vs. the 52-week trading range of $77.58 to $344.66. GME attracted some attention last week when buzz started to build over the NFT marketplace potential.