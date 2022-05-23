GameStop rallies after launching wallet for cryptocurrencies and NFTs

May 23, 2022 7:18 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments

Gamestop store sign

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) officially announced the launch of its digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers.
  • The GameStop Wallet is described as a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that will also enable transactions on GameStop’s (GME) NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year.
  • Shares of GameStop (GME) shot up 2.67% premarket on Monday to $98.21 vs. the 52-week trading range of $77.58 to $344.66. GME attracted some attention last week when buzz started to build over the NFT marketplace potential.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.