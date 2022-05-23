Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) offers an attractive entry point as the downside is already priced in, per UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz.

Shares of the Johns Creek, Georgia-based less-than-truckload trucking company have fallen over 45% over the past six months as recession fears have fomented. Wadewitz advises that that pullback has priced in an expected freight downturn, paradoxically creating an attractive entry point for investors.

“We believe SAIA has an attractive algorithm for multi-year EPS growth based on expansion of its terminal network, focus on service performance, and consistent pricing which supports margin expansion,” he wrote. “We expect SAIA's medium term growth outlook to remain positive despite the signs of a likely downturn in freight activity over the next several quarters.”

While Wadewitz indicated that trends in the freight economy will likely hold sway over near term price action, the downside is likely limited. Additionally, UBS voiced the belief that expansion of its terminal network at a more aggressive pace should provide margin improvement, an important metric in the current market.

“We believe worries over a weaker freight economy are reflected in SAIA's multiple and we believe that investors can now look forward to SAIA's internal operations and execution,” he concluded.

Shares were upgraded at the bank from “Neutral” to “Buy” alongside a price target hike to $240 from $213. The stock rose 1.71% about two hours prior to Monday's market open.

