BMW looks to reduce reliance on natural gas ahead of potential Russian embargo

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is reacting to the potential of an embargo on Russia by exploring new investments in solar, geothermal and hydrogen energy to lower its dependence on natural gas, according to production chief Milan Nedeljkovic.

He noted that the automobile industry accounts for around 37% of German natural gas consumption and could be brought to a standstill under a full embargo scenario.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) reportedly relied on natural gas for 54% of its energy consumption in 2021.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is examining where it can add solar panels to its plants and is already developing plans to transport hydrogen to a plant in Leipzig, Germany.

"Hydrogen is very well-suited to lower or even fully compensate for gas demand," noted Nedeljkovic on the potential to power plants in Germany. The German automaker also has a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which is said to be the world's first auto factory to run entirely without fossil fuels by utilizing solar and geothermal energy. There is some speculation that Germany will reconsider nuclear power options.

During BMW's recent earnings call, execs said rising inflation, and high energy prices have led to growing uncertainties in the business environment.