Farmmi receives non compliance notification from Nasdaq; to appeal Nasdaq delisting determination
May 23, 2022 7:31 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is down 2.18% premarket Monday after the firm received notice from the Nasdaq Stock on May 22, regarding its failure to comply with closing bid price and also fails to comply with minimum bid price rule.
- The applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days and a second period of an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule, which compliance period expires on May 30, 2022.
- The stock will be subject to delisting on June 1, 2022, if compliance cannot be demonstrated during that period.
- In order to to regain compliance, it plans to appeal the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel and separately it expects the recently approved consolidation of its ordinary shares will take effect on May 31, 2022.