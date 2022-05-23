Announcing topline data from a Phase 2/3 trial for their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to under 5 years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said on Monday that a third dose of the vaccine at 3-µg offered about 80% efficacy when the Omicron variant was dominant.

The data for three doses of the vaccine met all criteria required for an Emergency Use Authorization of the candidate for the age group companies said, adding that the new trial results would be submitted to the ongoing rolling U.S. EUA application this week.

In the trial, 1,678 children received the 3-µg dose of the shot at least two months after the second dose.

After one month from the third dose, a group of trial participants was then compared to the second dose in the 16- to 25-year-old population based on the antibody levels and seroresponse rate.

Both the 6- to 24-month-old population and the 2- to under 5-year-old population reached non-inferiority for both co-primary endpoints, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said, adding that the final efficacy data would be announced once available.

Three 3-µg doses of the mRNA-based vaccine were well-tolerated in the age group, with mostly mild or moderate adverse events, according to the companies.

Citing the need for data on three doses, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) extended the rolling submission for the vaccine candidate for the age group early this year.