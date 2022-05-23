Camping World announces acquisition of Richardson’s RV Centers
May 23, 2022 7:37 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has signed an agreement to acquire Richardson’s RV Centers.
- The agreement includes eight locations in California and Indiana: five current dealership locations, one future dealership location, and two parts and service centers.
- The Richardson’s RV Centers acquisition is the largest acquisition in company history and strengthens it's position as the Number 1 RV dealer in California.
- “The Richardson’s top-notch management along with their solid team members are the primary reason we sought this deal,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “We know the Richardson’s RV Centers add immediate value for our customers, as an iconic family brand that has been providing exceptional service to RVers for over 30 years.”