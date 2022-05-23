Joint acquires four previously owned franchised clinics for $5.8M, strengthening the Scottsdale/Phoenix region cluster
May 23, 2022 7:38 AM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) acquired four previously owned franchised clinics for $5.8M on May 19, 2022.
- “This opportunity arose with a multi-unit franchisee with clinics in both Arizona and California who wished to consolidate their clinics to California only. As these high performing, mature clinics are located in our headquartered region where we already have a cluster of 20 corporate clinics, we will quickly incorporate them into our portfolio. The valuation is in-line with previous acquisitions and reflects the strength of these clinic teams. As such, we expect them to be immediately accretive to the bottom line and improve our corporate clinic operating margin.”
- said Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp.