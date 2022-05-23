Sempra (NYSE:SRE) subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure said Monday it signed an agreement with France's TotalEnergies (TTE) and with Japan's Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and Mitsubishi to develop the proposed Hackberry carbon capture project in Louisiana.

The companies said the combined Cameron LNG Phase 1 and proposed Phase 2 export projects would potentially serve as the anchor source for the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide by the project.

Last year, the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project filed an application for a Class VI Injection well permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permanent storage of up to 2M metric tons/year of CO2.

Sempra said last week that it reached a heads of agreement to sell 3M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas to Poland's largest gas company.