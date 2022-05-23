Concert's CTP-543 helps hair regrowth in alopecia areata patients, meets trial's main goal

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) said a phase 3 trial of its oral drug CTP-543 met the main goal of scalp hair regrowth at both doses in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder causing scalp hair loss.

The late-stage study, called THRIVE-AA1, included 706 adult patients aged 18 years to 65 years with moderate to severe alopecia areata at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The trial evaluated the regrowth of scalp hair after 24 weeks of therapy using the SALT score ( a score of 100 represents total scalp hair loss, while 0 represents no scalp hair loss).

The company said a statistically significant proportion of patients treated with either 8 mg twice-daily or 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543 experienced greater scalp regrowth compared to placebo.

The main goal was the percentage of patients achieving a SALT score ≤ 20 at 24 weeks.

Concert added that the proportion of patients achieving a SALT score of 20 or less (meaning that 80% or more scalp hair coverage was achieved) was 41.5% in the 12-mg dose group and 29.6% in the 8 mg dose group, compared to 0.8% of patients in the placebo group, at 24 weeks.

The company noted that statistically significant hair regrowth was seen as early as eight weeks.

Concert said one patient in the 8 mg group and one in the 12 group, developed herpes zoster (shingles).

Serious adverse events were reported in nine patients, with one patient (in the 8-mg dose group) having events (2) were assessed as possibly related to treatment.

The safety profile seen with CTP-543 was consistent with previous studies.

The company said this data, along with results, if positive, from a second phase 3 trial, called THRIVE-AA2, are intended to form the basis of a new drug application planned to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the H1 2023.

Data from THRIVE-AA2 are expected in Q3 2022.