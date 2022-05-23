Parsons to acquire Xator in $343m deal

May 23, 2022 7:45 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has agreed to acquire Xator in a deal worth $343M, expanding its customer base and adding differentiated technical capabilities.
  • The transaction value includes a $57M related tax benefit. Xator is expected to generate around $300M in revenue for 2023, contributing to Parsons' 2023 adjusted EPS, revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • The transaction is set to close later in the quarter.
  • The deal will bring Xator's technical capabilities in critical infrastructure protection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (cUAS), intelligence and cyber solutions, biometrics, and global threat assessment and operations to Parsons.
  • It will also expand the presence of Parsons in the US Special Operations Command, the intelligence community, federal civilian customers, and global critical infrastructure markets.
  • Parsons CEO Carey Smith said: "This acquisition strengthens our position across our two complementary markets and continues our strategy of buying accretive, mission-focused companies aligned with global macroeconomic trends."
