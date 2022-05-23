Consumer staples stocks viewed cautiously at Wells Fargo on concerns of consumer pushback

Wells Fargo dives into the question of which household products companies could suffer is there is a downturn or trade-down with consumer spending.

Analyst Chris Carey said the big retail sector reports from Walmart and Target spooked the market with the pair flagging some trade-down/switching in food and dairy categories specifically to add to an emerging narrative on overall consumer health and a tightening of wallets, along with a pushback on higher pricing.

Carey noted that investors have noticed already with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) hit hard. XLP declined 8.1% last week vs. the 3.0% drop in the S&P 500 Index to erase the year-to-date gains.

Turning defensive on the sector, Wells Fargo clipped price target on Church & Dwight (CHD) to $95 from $100, Coty (COTY) to $7 from $8, Newell Brands (NWL) to $21 from $25, and Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to $130 from $135.

