Christine Lagarde sees the ECB getting out of negative rates by September

Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank president said on Monday that it is likely that the ECB will lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September. Additionally, Lagarde also mentioned that it could raise it further if it sees inflation stabilizing at 2%.

"Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the third quarter," Lagarde stated on a blog post published on the ECB's website.

At the moment the ECB’s deposit rate sits at -0.5%, and Eurozone inflation touched 7.4% in April.

"If we see inflation stabilising at 2% over the medium term, a progressive further normalisation of interest rates towards the neutral rate will be appropriate," Lagarde added.

"If the euro area economy were overheating as a result of a positive demand shock, it would make sense for policy rates to be raised sequentially above the neutral rate," she said.

European ETFs: (NYSEARCA:EWG), (NYSEARCA:EWI), (NYSEARCA:EWQ), (EWP) and (NYSEARCA:EWO).

