Flora Growth signs deal to acquire cannabinoids brand Masaya
May 23, 2022 7:49 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stated Monday it has signed an agreement with cell biologist Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan to acquire her CBD brand Masaya.
- The cannabis company claimed Masaya’s patent-pending formulations of CBD oil are 100% THC-free, and will be used in its current clinical trials with the University of Manchester in the UK.
- The formulation is also said to be in the process of being registered with the Colombian regulatory agency, INVIMA, as one of the first distribution steps beyond the US.
- Flora said it intends to distribute the brand and its formulations worldwide.
- As a member of Flora’s Board of Directors and as the Company’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle is responsible for leading Flora’s global research initiatives, including Flora’s ongoing clinical trial on the use of cannabinoids with patients who have fibromyalgia in partnership with the University of Manchester in the UK.