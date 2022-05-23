HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares slipped on Monday after investment firm Citi downgraded the PC maker, noting a declining PC market due to rising supply chain challenges and Covid-related lockdowns in China.

Analyst Jim Suva lowered his rating on HP (HPQ) shares to neutral from buy and trimmed his per-share price target to $38 from $40, noting that the PC market is now likely to decline 9% year-over-year in 2022, compared to prior expectations for flat unit growth.

"We believe unit mix will be skewed towards high-end models (Commercial, gaming) while Chromebooks (35-40 [million] units in [2021]) and low end consumer PCs will be most impacted as OEMs/ODMs prioritize higher margin unit mix," Suva wrote in a note to clients.

As such, the firm now believes the PC market will decline to roughly 250 million units sold in 2022.

HP (HPQ) shares fell more than 3% to $33.60 in premarket trading on Monday.

Suva noted that HP (HPQ) shares have outperformed their peers, at down 10% year-to-date compared to a 30% decline in the NASDAQ, largely due to a strong first-quarter performance, its capital allocation program and Warren Buffett's investment.

Although Citi said HP (HPQ) is likely to remain "as a strong operational executor and cash flow generator," challenges to PC shipment growth and rising freight costs could limit operating income growth and earnings per share upside in 2022.

"Looking beyond [2022], we also see risk of share buybacks down-ticking next year given the pending [Plantronics] acquisition which will likely close during [fourth-quarter]," Suva added.

Last week, media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.