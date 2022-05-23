HP slips as Citi downgrades on vastly lower expectations' for PC market

May 23, 2022 7:56 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)DELL, SSNLFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hewlett-Packard

AnthonyRosenberg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares slipped on Monday after investment firm Citi downgraded the PC maker, noting a declining PC market due to rising supply chain challenges and Covid-related lockdowns in China.

Analyst Jim Suva lowered his rating on HP (HPQ) shares to neutral from buy and trimmed his per-share price target to $38 from $40, noting that the PC market is now likely to decline 9% year-over-year in 2022, compared to prior expectations for flat unit growth.

"We believe unit mix will be skewed towards high-end models (Commercial, gaming) while Chromebooks (35-40 [million] units in [2021]) and low end consumer PCs will be most impacted as OEMs/ODMs prioritize higher margin unit mix," Suva wrote in a note to clients.

As such, the firm now believes the PC market will decline to roughly 250 million units sold in 2022.

HP (HPQ) shares fell more than 3% to $33.60 in premarket trading on Monday.

Suva noted that HP (HPQ) shares have outperformed their peers, at down 10% year-to-date compared to a 30% decline in the NASDAQ, largely due to a strong first-quarter performance, its capital allocation program and Warren Buffett's investment.

Although Citi said HP (HPQ) is likely to remain "as a strong operational executor and cash flow generator," challenges to PC shipment growth and rising freight costs could limit operating income growth and earnings per share upside in 2022.

"Looking beyond [2022], we also see risk of share buybacks down-ticking next year given the pending [Plantronics] acquisition which will likely close during [fourth-quarter]," Suva added.

Last week, media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.