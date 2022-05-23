Tesla aims to be at pre-lockdown production level in Shanghai on Tuesday

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) expects to be back to a level of production in Shanghai equal to before the city went on its recent COVID lockdown, according to Reuters.

The electric vehicle maker will more than double its daily output to 2,600 electric vehicles at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, compared to a current level of around 1,000 EVs produced each day. Weekly output is expected to reach nearly 16,000 units after accounting for weekend shifts.

Tesla (TSLA) had originally been targeting May 16 as the date that it reached pre-lockdown production levels again.

The Shanghai slowdown is a big consideration for Tesla's (TSLA) production in Q2, with the automaker only selling 1,512 EVs in China in April vs. 65,754 in March. Analysts have only made minor revisions to the TSLA full-year production forecast on the expectation for a strong second half of the year.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.27% in premarket trading on Monday to $654.57 and off almost 10% over the last week.

