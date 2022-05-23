CuriosityStream names Peter Westley as new CFO
May 23, 2022 8:08 AM ETCuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) has appointed Peter Westley as its news chief financial officer, succeeding Jason Eustace.
- Most recently, Westley was with public and private equity investment firm Blum Capital Partners. Also, Westley is Chairman of the Board for Avid Technology, and previously served as managing director in the technology and media groups at Salomon Smith Barney.
- "In addition to his deep financial background and tech sector acumen, Peter brings a wealth of keen strategic thinking to corporate growth and development projects well-known in the media industry. And more recently, all of us at Curiosity were impressed with the experienced guidance and recommendations he offered as board observer from 2018 through 2020," said John Hendricks, Chairman of CuriosityStream.
- Company's Financial Guidance: For the first half of the year, CuriosityStream expects revenue of $38 million-$40 million, and EBITDA between -$35 million and -$33 million.