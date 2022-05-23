Advanced Micro Devices slips even as company shows off new Ryzen 7000 processors

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares slipped on Monday after Chief Executive and Chairman Dr. Lisa Su showed off the company's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs and motherboards at an industry event.

Speaking at Computex 2022, Dr. Su introduced the next version of AMD's (AMD) Ryzen processors, which will have 16 Zen 4 cores and use Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) 5 nanometer manufacturing process.

The new Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors are set to launch in the fall of 2022.

AMD (AMD) shares slipped fractionally to $93.34 in premarket trading on Monday.

In addition, AMD's (AMD) Dr. Su noted the growth the company has made in the mobile market, as 70 of the more than 200 expected gaming and commercial notebooks that use Ryzen 6000 Series processors have already shipped.

“With our upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors, we will bring even more leadership to the desktop market with our next-generation 5nm ‘Zen 4’ architecture and provide an unparalleled, high-performance computing experience for gamers and creators," Dr. Su said in a statement.

The new Ryzen 7000 Series processors have a 5.5 GHz clock speed throughout AAA gameplay, more than 30% faster than Intel's (INTC) Core i9 12900K.

AMD (AMD) also showed off its new Socket AM5 platform, which has three levels of motherboards, at the event.

Earlier this month, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said it was partnering with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud to aid in chip-design workloads and enhance AMD's data centers.