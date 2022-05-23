Enphase Energy wins first UL certification for new interconnection standard

May 23, 2022

Solar panels on the tiled roof of the building in the sun. Top view through grape leaves. Image for illustration on energy, self-reliance, autonomy and security.

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) +1.6% pre-market on Monday after saying its Enphase IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by global safety science leader UL.

Enphase (ENPH) said the certification meets the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems and distributed energy resources to the grid, demonstrating a product's compliance with IEEE standards.

The new standards introduce requirements for several advanced interconnection functions that will allow the grid to accommodate much higher levels of renewable distributed energy resources.

Enphase's (ENPH) growth could have peaked in 2021 and could slow through FY23, hurting profitability and free cash flow margins, JR Research writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

